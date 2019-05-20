MEREDITH — Got Lunch! Inter-Lakes is currently accepting applications for families in need of food assistance during summer 2019. Applications are due by June 10. Applications are available at the schools, town office, Meredith Community Center, the Heart and Hands Thrift Shop, or by calling Tom Witham at 603-707-2872.
The program targets students that qualify for free or reduced lunch during the school year, but this is not a requirement. There is no required proof of financial need to participate.
Each week, beginning Monday, June 24, volunteers will pack a week supply of healthy lunch groceries that will be delivered to homes during the summer school vacation. A dairy voucher will be included with each delivery.
Anyone interested in volunteering should contact Danielle Gintoff at tnd@metrocast.net. Got Lunch! Inter-Lakes welcomes financial contributions of any size. It costs $150 to sponsor a child for the summer. Make checks payable to Trinity Episcopal Church with “Got Lunch! Inter-Lakes” in the memo line. Checks can be mailed to Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 635, Meredith, NH 03253.
For more information, contact Tom Witham at tom.witham5@gmail.com or 603-707-2872. All questions and applications will remain confidential.
