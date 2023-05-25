MEREDITH — GOT LUNCH! Inter-Lakes is currently accepting applications for families who are in need of food assistance during the summer. All applications are due by June 10. Applications are available at the schools, town office, Meredith Community Center, The Heart and Hands Thrift Shop, or call Tom Witham at 603-707-2872.

GOT LUNCH! Inter-Lakes’ mission is to provide a nutritious lunch for the students of the Inter-Lakes school system that find themselves in need during the summer vacation. GOT LUNCH! is a volunteer, collaborative effort of individuals, faith and civic based organizations, local business and town and school officials, working together, to make sure there is no child in the community that goes hungry during the summer months.

