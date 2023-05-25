MEREDITH — GOT LUNCH! Inter-Lakes is currently accepting applications for families who are in need of food assistance during the summer. All applications are due by June 10. Applications are available at the schools, town office, Meredith Community Center, The Heart and Hands Thrift Shop, or call Tom Witham at 603-707-2872.
GOT LUNCH! Inter-Lakes’ mission is to provide a nutritious lunch for the students of the Inter-Lakes school system that find themselves in need during the summer vacation. GOT LUNCH! is a volunteer, collaborative effort of individuals, faith and civic based organizations, local business and town and school officials, working together, to make sure there is no child in the community that goes hungry during the summer months.
Although the program targets students that qualify for free or reduced lunch prices during the school year, this is not a requirement. GOT LUNCH! recognizes that there are times when families may need a little help, therefore there is no required proof of financial need to participate.
Each week, beginning Monday, June 26, volunteers will pack a week supply of healthy lunch groceries that will be delivered to your home for the summer school vacation. A dairy voucher will be included with each delivery.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact Danielle Gintoff at tnd@metrocast.net. GOT LUNCH! Inter-Lakes welcomes financial contributions of any size. It costs approximately $248 to sponsor a child for the summer. Make out checks to Trinity Episcopal Church and in the memo line write “GOT LUNCH! Inter-Lakes.” Checks can be mailed to Trinity Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 635, Meredith, NH 03253.
For more information, contact Tom Witham at tom.witham5@gmail.com or 603-707-2872. All inquiries and applications will remain confidential.
