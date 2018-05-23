ASHLAND — The Got Lunch Ashland Committee has made plans for the 2018 summer vacation and the 2019 academic year.
Vouchers will be given to families for both the February and April vacations in 2019.
Former volunteers will be contacted and new volunteers welcomed for the coming summer and new school year. Positions are open for packers and drivers; call Nancy Deachman at 603-536-1858 or Shirley Splaine at 603-968-7289.
This year’s Breakfast with the Easter Bunny, the group’s major fundraiser, was successful, with many coming and enjoying the breakfast and meeting the Easter Bunny.
The committee sent good wishes to Got Lunch Ashland founder Patty Heinz who has retired from teaching and moved to her new home in Concord.
