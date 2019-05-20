ASHLAND — Applications are now being accepted for GOT LUNCH Ashland & Holderness. Applications have been given out in both Ashland and Holderness schools. They should be returned immediately to assure children will receive bags of food each week during the entire summer vacation. Food will be packed at Sherrill Hall in St. Mark's Episcopal Church every Monday morning, and will be delivered by volunteer drivers.
GOT LUNCH Ashland & Holderness now accepting applications
If someone is not able to be at home to receive deliveries, a cooler should be left at the door, otherwise food will not be left.
Shurfine Market will again be generously providing all the food used at cost, including fresh fruit and vegetables, which will be augmented by packaged and canned food. Varied menus are planned by the committee. Food allergies should be clearly stated on the application.
GOT LUNCH Ashland & Holderness is funded entirely by grants and donations. Breakfast with the Easter Bunny is the main fundraiser, and the group is grateful to the Common Man for hosting this event and for all those who attended this year.
Volunteer packers and drivers are welcome. Contact Nancy Deachman at 603-536-1858, Elena Worrall at 603-744-0105, or Shirley Splaine at 603-968-7289 if interested.
