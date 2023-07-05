LACONIA — Got Literacy Laconia recently received a $5,000 grant from the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction to purchase and distribute quality literacy materials to Laconia’s young readers who also participate in the Got Lunch! Laconia program during the summer. This grant will help further Got Literacy’s mission to provide literacy materials to children in Laconia with the purpose of maintaining and improving children’s reading and writing skills during the summer months.
Committee member Amy Kivimaki said, “We are extremely grateful to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction for making it possible for the children of Laconia to have wonderful reading and writing materials delivered to their homes this summer. Got Literacy Laconia has grown to the level where we are providing books, magazines, journals and activities to over 500 children on a weekly basis. Research shows that children who don't read over summer vacation tend to lose literacy skills, while children who do read improve their reading abilities. Books provided to the children of Laconia are intended to offset the so-called summer slide or decline of literacy knowledge and skills among schoolchildren who do not read during their vacation.”
In addition to the Children’s Auction and Got Lunch!, many other community partners such as Altrusa Laconia, Heart & Hands Thrift Shop, Children’s Literacy Foundation, Meredith Village Savings Bank, Bank of NH, LPL Financial, private donors, Laconia Public Library, and the Congregational Church of Laconia have provided support as well as funding.
The Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction is an annual event held every December in central New Hampshire. The fundraiser made $2,100 in its first year and has come a long way with the help of countless volunteers and donors who have helped turn it into a major annual campaign. During the 40 years that the community has come together, more than $8 million has been raised for local charities, all through volunteer efforts, community donations, and corporate sponsorships. For more information about the auction, visit childrensauction.org or call 603-527-0999.
