MEREDITH — Homeowners should safely discard hazardous products such as oil-based paint and stain, lawn and garden chemicals, kitchen and bathroom cleaners, and automotive products. Residents and residential taxpayers in 25 participating communities may bring up to 10 gallons or 50 pounds of household hazardous waste to upcoming collections at sites throughout the Lakes Region.
On July 27, bring hazardous waste to the Belmont Fire Station, or public works garages in Franklin, Gilford, or Meredith.
On Aug. 3, waste will be collected at the New Hampshire Department of Transportation Garage in Bristol, the Public Works Garage in Laconia on Bisson Avenue, and the Town Highway Garages in Center Ossipee and Moultonborough.
Collections run 8:30 a.m.-noon. Participating communities are Alexandria, Andover, Belmont, Bridgewater, Bristol, Center Harbor, Effingham, Franklin, Freedom, Gilford, Gilmanton, Hebron, Hill, Holderness, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, New Hampton, Northfield, Ossipee, Sanbornton, Sandwich, Tamworth, Tilton, and Tuftonboro.
Latex paint and alkaline batteries are not considered household hazardous waste and will not be accepted. These products can go in household trash. Paint should be dry before disposal.
For a map of collection sites or to learn more, visit www.lakesrpc.org/serviceshhw.asp, find Lakes Region Planning Commission on Facebook, find @lakesrpc on Instagram, or call 603-279-5334 or 603-279-5341.
