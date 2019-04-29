MEREDITH — The Meredith Historical Society will hold its second program of the 2019 Speaker Series, History of the Laconia State School. The presentation will be held Tuesday, May 7, at the Meredith Community Center, 1 Circle Drive. Doors open for light refreshments at 6:30 p.m. The program will begin at 7 p.m.
Guest speaker Gordon Dubois will chronicle the history of the Laconia State School. Opened in 1903 and closed in 1991, the Laconia State School was the state’s only residential institution for children and adults labeled feebleminded or later mentally retarded. Dubois will offer a unique perspective on the evolution of the facility after working at the school and subsequently writing and co-directing the documentary film 'Lost in Laconia.' Using a collection of photos, letters and documents, Dubois will trace the evolution and growth of the school. The lecture will provide insights into the features of society’s values and changes in those values during the 20th century. It will connect Laconia State School’s institutional history with larger social principles, which led to national trends and social policies. Dubois will focus on the eugenics period and the social inclusion movement, which led to the eventual closure of the facility.
Karen Thorndike, president of the Meredith Historical Society, said, “Given the current planning that’s going on regarding the state school property, this is a timely opportunity for us to learn more about its history. The knowledge and insight that Gordon brings to this subject will surely be enlightening.”
The speaker programs are free and all are welcome. For more information about the Meredith Historical Society events, facilities, historical artifact collection, volunteer opportunities, membership and donations, visit www.mhsweb.org or find them on Facebook, or email meredithhistoricalsocietynh@gmail.com.
