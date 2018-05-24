ASHLAND — The Pemi-Baker Valley Republican Committee will welcome Susan and John Harville as guest speakers at the May spaghetti dinner tonight at the American Legion Hall, 37 Main St., Ashland.
The Harvilles have retired to Ashland, and will share some of their experiences with the federal State Department.
The dinner, running from 5 to 7 p.m., includes spaghetti, meatballs, Italian sausage, salad, garlic bread, beverages, and dessert.
Children between 5 and 12 are admitted at half-price, and those under 4 are free. There is a special family price of $25.00.
Nonperishable items or cash donations for the Plymouth Food Pantry are encouraged.
For more information, call Cindy at 603-536-3880 or email deerladydwh@gmail.com.
