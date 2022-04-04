MEREDITH — Once again Christians find themselves in the final weeks of Lent approaching the celebratory season of Easter. Once again we rely on our faith to understand and accept the earthly challenges of the pandemic and, most recently, the suffering and death of thousands victimized by war. While Jesus promised he would save us “by his death and Resurrection,” where is He in times like these?
Do you recall the query of the young child?
“Lord, You said that once I decided to follow you, We’d walk side by side through life. But when I needed you most, I saw only one set of footprints in the sand.
The Lord replied:
My precious, precious child, I love you and I would never leave you. During your times of trial and suffering when you see only one set of footprints it was then that I carried you” (author unknown)
No one can help but see in the eyes of the Ukrainian mothers, fathers and children their faith, hope and love. We witness it second hand. We can only imagine what it must be like to be there and suffer so much.
Christians around the world are in a most solemn season of prayer and reflection. Scenes of Christ’s Agony in the garden, His Crowning with Thorns, His Carrying of His Cross and His Crucifixions flash in their minds.
They wonder what that must have been like as he carried the world on His shoulders to His death.
On Good Friday, we are called to gather and reflect on Christ’s death. Christians of all denominations will pay reverence to the Cross. They will also pray for all of mankind. They will plead that faith, hope and love will become the ‘new normal’ in our troubled world.
The Knights of Columbus hope that people of all faiths will join together for prayer and reflection on Good Friday. St. Charles Borromeo Church in Meredith will hold its observance on Friday, April 15 beginning at 3 p.m. Let us share our beliefs together. Let us put all our hopes in the hands of the crucified Lord. Let us pray the way he taught us for a better world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.