MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center invites the public to a free presentation by author Tim Caverly about the history of Maine on Wednesday, Feb. 6, at 11 a.m.
Caverly, who has spent a lifetime living in the four corners of Maine, will talk about his firsthand experiences. Attendees will learn about the northern forest ice caves, abandoned railroads, and wash tubs discovered in trees in Washington County, as well as many other tales which can only be described as classic Maine.
Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP by calling Becky at 603-677-4194 or emailing info@goldenview.org, as seating is limited.
