MEREDITH — Golden View Health Care Center invites the public to a free presentation by the Franklin Historical Society about the history of Franklin's Memorial Hall, now known as Franklin's City Hall and Opera House, on Tuesday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m.
Attendees will learn all about the Opera House, built in 1892-1893 as a memorial to those who fought and died in the Civil War. It also functioned as a town hall, and entertainment and social venue. A room upstairs, used as a meeting place for local Veterans around the turn of the last century, was dedicated to the Grand Army of the Republic and still contains artifacts from Civil War battles.
Light refreshments will be provided. RSVP by calling Becky at 603-677-4194 or emailing info@goldenview.org, as seating is limited. Golden View is located at 19 New Hampshire Route 104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.