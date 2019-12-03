MEREDITH — Golden View Healthcare Center invites the public to a free storytelling presentation by author Tim Caverly on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10:30 a.m. Caverly will present the holiday tale "Christmas in Cornville," which takes place in 1953 in a rural, one-room schoolhouse in Maine. Two students in the schoolhouse during a nor'easter worry that Santa won't find his way to them in the winter weather. RSVP by calling Becky at 603-677-4194, or emailing info@goldenview.org, as seating is limited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.