MEREDITH— Golden View Health Care Center will be celebrating Careers in Aging Week through Saturday, April 1. Careers in Aging Week aims to bring awareness to the numerous career opportunities available in long-term care and aging services, and to celebrate current caregivers in the profession.
To highlight the numerous careers in aging that Golden View has to offer, it will be hosting a career exploration and open interview event on Friday, March 31 from 11 a,.m. to 5 p.m. The event will take place in the main lobby of Golden View’s brick building “The Villages,” located at 19 NH Route 104. Candidates may interview with Golden View representatives, submit an application, or leave their resume and/or contact details. Students may tour the buildings and speak with current staff to learn about their roles and careers in caring.
Candidates and students attending the career exploration event can also learn about Golden View’s many career advancement opportunities, as well as scholarships to help with educational costs. Opportunities such as Golden View’s “Earn & Learn” program and their pre-apprenticeship program are great ways for anyone 16 years of age and older to kickstart a successful career in health care.
Working in long-term care provides endless opportunities to make a difference in seniors’ lives. Staff from every department at Golden View — nursing, therapy, activities, dining, housekeeping, maintenance, and administration — all work together to provide the best care possible for their residents. Golden View strives to attract employees that lead their lives in accordance with their core values of responsibility, respect, compassion, honesty, and fairness. In return, Golden View offers the stability, security and professionalism that comes with a well-established, community-based health care center, the flexibility and understanding of an independent non-profit and the commitment to a shared goal of quality care and compassion for their residents.
To join the Golden View team, text HEALTH to 603-483-3372, email employmentopportunities@goldenview.org, or ask about current openings at the career exploration and open interview event on March 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.