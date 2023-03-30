MEREDITH— Golden View Health Care Center will be celebrating Careers in Aging Week through Saturday, April 1. Careers in Aging Week aims to bring awareness to the numerous career opportunities available in long-term care and aging services, and to celebrate current caregivers in the profession.

To highlight the numerous careers in aging that Golden View has to offer, it will be hosting a career exploration and open interview event on Friday, March 31 from 11 a,.m. to 5 p.m. The event will take place in the main lobby of Golden View’s brick building “The Villages,” located at 19 NH Route 104. Candidates may interview with Golden View representatives, submit an application, or leave their resume and/or contact details. Students may tour the buildings and speak with current staff to learn about their roles and careers in caring.

