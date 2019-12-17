MEREDITH —The Greater Meredith Program board of directors will host its annual meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in the Winnipesaukee Ballroom at Church Landing. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar and hors d’ oeuvres. The celebration is free and all are welcome to attend. RSVP is requested by Sunday, Dec. 29, by contacting gmp@greatermeredith.org or 603-279-9015.
GMP President Chris Kelly, Executive Director Michelle Brown, and others will honor longtime supporters of the program Rusty and Jodie McLear. Awards will be announced, including volunteer and board member of the year. There will be a drawing for a raffle basket, with gifts from 48 Main Cafe; Artisan Eyewear; Hermit Woods Winery; Lake Effect; Innisfree Bookshop; Great Northern Trading Co.; Great Northern, Too!; Oglethorpe Fine Arts and Crafts; Cackleberry’s Garden & Gift Shop; and Giuseppe’s Pizzeria & Ristorante.
For more information about the Greater Meredith Program, call 603-279-9015, email gmp@greatermeredith.org or visit www.greatermeredith.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.