MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program’s Design Committee selected Harbor Hill Camping Area on Route 25, owned by R.J. Sullivan, as the winner of the Facade & Site Improvement Grant for 2020. The award includes up to $3,000 in design assistance.
GMP selected Harbor Hill based on the site challenges it presented and their desire to beautify the entrance on Route 25, creating a visual impact on the town. Chris Williams, co-chair of the GMP Design Committee, said, “This is a great site enhancement project that will benefit the greater Meredith area, not just the village core where many of our past projects have occurred.” Sullivan received the news on Dec. 3. “I am very appreciative of the award and look forward to working with GMP to improve the entrance to my business.” They will convene in early 2020 to develop a timeline with hopes of implementing a plan in the spring.
For more information about GMP, call 603-279-9015, email gmp@greatermeredith.org, or visit www.greatermeredith.org.
