MEREDITH — The Greater Meredith Program held its annual meeting at Church Landing on Jan. 7. The meeting celebrated the accomplishments of the group in 2019, and honored those who made special contributions. Committee contributions were highlighted by Executive Director Michelle Brown.
Chris Kelly, president of the GMP board of directors, hosted the program and emphasized partnerships critical to the success of the program and the town of Meredith.
Volunteer of the Year awards were presented to two couples devoted to seeing Meredith thrive, Wendell and Julie Rizzo, and Lynn and Brad Leighton. The Board Member of the Year award was presented to Nancy Lavigne to recognize her work on the Beautification Committee. An Honors Award for Outstanding Business Supporter was given to Mill Falls at the Lake for a portion of proceeds donated annually to GMP. The Community Award recognized Breakthrough Property Services for maintaining the “Welcome to Meredith” sign at the intersection of routes 3 and 104.
Jodie and Rusty McLear were honored as life-long champions and contributors to Meredith. A ,water fountain will be installed and dedicated in their names on the garden corner next to the Meredith Historical Society building this spring.
For more information about the Greater Meredith Program, call 603-279-9015, email gmp@greatermeredith.org, or visit greatermeredith.org.
