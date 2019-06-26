CONCORD — This is the final week of the Common Man Family of Restaurants' "Give $10, Get $10" campaign to help raise funds for a new American Red Cross Bloodmobile.
For every $10 donated in June to the Red Cross online, by phone or in person at the nonprofit's Concord headquarters, the Common Man is giving a $10 Do Good bonus card, good for $10 off your bill at any Common Man location (excluding the Hooksett Welcome Centers and The Flying Monkey in Plymouth). Do Good cards are in $10 increments, up to 25 bonus cards, for donations up to $250.
The Red Cross in New Hampshire relies on its Bloodmobile to collect nearly 10 percent of all blood donations. The current vehicle is 15 years old, and is no longer adequate to meet demand. As a result, there has been a 32 percent drop in collections.
"We know there is a critical blood supply shortage here in the Granite State," said Erica Murphy, director of communications and community relations for The Common Man. "The Bloodmobile plays a crucial role in getting out to communities and encouraging donors to give blood. A new vehicle will help the Red Cross build up needed supplies and reach more potential donors. We hope Granite Staters will join us to Do Good for the Red Cross in New Hampshire."
The deadline is June 30 for donations online at https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/thecommonman-pub.html; in person at the Red Cross office at 2 Maitland St., Concord, NH 03301 or by calling Shannon at 603-223-7367.
The Common Man's Do Good bonus cards will be mailed within 10 days by the American Red Cross of New Hampshire to the address provided on the donation form. Multiple bonus cards may be used in one visit. The bonus card has no cash value, and no change back. The card must be presented and surrendered at time of purchase, and cannot be combined with other coupons, offers, or promotions. It is not valid for the purchase of Common Man gift cards, and may not be used to pay for alcohol, tax or gratuity. It also cannot be used to purchase wine at the Company Store or applied to previous purchases. It is not valid at Common Man Roadside at the Hooksett Welcome Center or the Flying Monkey Movie House and Performance Center in Plymouth. It also cannot be used towards events or catering. The Do Good card expires on Dec. 31, 2019.
