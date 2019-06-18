CENTER HARBOR — With a $10 donation to the Town of Center Harbor Heritage Fund to help rehabilitate the 1843 Center Harbor Town House, each donor will receive a Do Good bonus card for $10 off the bill at a Common Man restaurant.
Give $10 Get $10 fundraiser for historic Center Harbor Town House
Members of the Town Heritage Commission will be outside EM Heath Supermarket at 12C Main St. on Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Sunday, June 23 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. promoting the Give $10 Get $10 Off campaign. A limited number of bonus cards are available, and have sold out for the last three summers. Bonus cards are valid through Dec. 31, 2019. There will also be a display featuring photographs and other information about the ongoing progress of the 1843 Town House rehabilitation.
Do Good bonus cards are also available at Center Harbor Town Hall, 36 Main St.
Built in 1843, the Center Harbor Town House is a single story, gable-front Greek Revival-style meetinghouse that hosted town meetings and voting until the current municipal building was constructed in 1970. The Town House also served as a one-room schoolhouse from 1933-1946. It is listed on the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places. In 2015, the Center Harbor Board of Selectmen and Town Heritage Commission launched an effort to rehabilitate the Town House. The goal is to return it to public use for meetings. The Town House is located at 175 Daniel Webster Highway, on the corner of Waukewan Road.
Work on the exterior was completed last fall. Funds raised by Do Good bonus cards will be used for restoring the interior.
