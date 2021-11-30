HOLDERNESS — If you love hiking and/or want an excuse to get outside this December, consider volunteering with the Squam Lakes Association trail crew for a day of trail maintenance. Although trails may look like they occur naturally, they require routine maintenance to keep them safe for hikers and to limit the impact on the surrounding ecosystem. By joining our trail crew you'll learn the basics of trail work — with a focus on removing blowdowns, clearing branches in the corridor, improving trail markers, and clearing drainages — and get to enjoy a day out in the woods.
Volunteer days in December include half-days on Sundays (the 5th, 12th, & 19th) where you'll join the crew from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., and full-days on Thursdays (the 2nd, 9th, & 16th) that are scheduled for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to sign up for one day or can join multiple times. You can register to join the trail crew on our website, www.squamlakes.org or by calling 603-968-7336. Trail days are limited to six people.
The trail for the day will be shared via email or phone with those who sign up for the day. Due to shifting priorities, the trail may not be confirmed until the day before the volunteer day. Volunteers should bring appropriate clothing, water, and food. We can supply microspikes and/or snowshoes if helpful. Masks are optional outdoors. As always, this work is weather dependent. Should any changes to plans arise, we will provide updates. We encourage help from volunteers who love the outdoors, enjoy hands-on conservation work, and are excited to work with our LRCC members.
