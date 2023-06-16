CENTER HARBOR — Back by popular demand, the sixth annual “Give $10 and Get $10 off Summer Fun-raising Campaign” for the Center Harbor Heritage Commission is now underway. Everyone who donates $10 to the Heritage Fund receives a Do Good Bonus card for $10 off their bill at The Common Man restaurants. This is a wonderful way to “do good” by giving back to the local community while having fun dining out with family and friends.
"Give $10 — Get $10 Off" bonus cards are available by mail. Send your check for $10/card, payable to the "Heritage Fund," to the Town of Center Harbor Heritage Commission, P.O. Box 140, Center Harbor, NH 03226 attn: K. Ponton. The cards will be mailed within 10 business days of check receipt to those who donate by mail.
Members of the Town Heritage Commission will also be outside EM Heath Supermarket on Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at Moulton Farm in Meredith on Saturday, July 8, from 9 a.m. to noon, with Do Good Bonus cards. Cash or checks accepted.
Only a limited number of bonus cards are available, and quickly “sell out" every summer. You may use more than one card at a time towards your bill at any Common Man restaurant and the Company Store, except Common Man Roadside, New Berry's on the Common, and The Flying Monkey. The cards are valid until Dec. 31.
Funds raised by the Do Good Bonus cards are used by the Heritage Commission to preserve Center Harbor's historic places and protect its rural, small town charm. Recent projects include restoring the 1843 Center Harbor Town House on Route 3, replacing the roof of the 1886 Centre Harbor Village School on Route 25B, and a building condition assessment with plans for repairs to the 1910 Nichols Memorial Library. For more information, email the Heritage Commission at chheritage@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.