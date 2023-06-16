CENTER HARBOR — Back by popular demand, the sixth annual “Give $10 and Get $10 off Summer Fun-raising Campaign” for the Center Harbor Heritage Commission is now underway. Everyone who donates $10 to the Heritage Fund receives a Do Good Bonus card for $10 off their bill at The Common Man restaurants. This is a wonderful way to “do good” by giving back to the local community while having fun dining out with family and friends.

"Give $10 — Get $10 Off" bonus cards are available by mail. Send your check for $10/card, payable to the "Heritage Fund," to the Town of Center Harbor Heritage Commission, P.O. Box 140, Center Harbor, NH 03226 attn: K. Ponton. The cards will be mailed within 10 business days of check receipt to those who donate by mail.

