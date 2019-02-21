LACONIA — On Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Merrill Fay Arena, the New England Wolves Hockey Program is holding a free girls skate from 6-7 p.m. during New Hampshire school vacation week.
The skate will be run by the Wolves junior coaching staff, and include 60 minutes of advanced skill development. The session is open to girls age 12-16. Skater should bring their own equipment.
To register, email Andrew Trimble, scoringconcepts@gmail.com. For more information, visit www.ne-wolveshockey.com.
