WOLFEBORO — Discover what Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains has to offer during a free information night for girls and parents from Tuftonboro, New Durham, Ossipee, Brookfield, Mirror Lake, Sanbornville, Wakefield, Effingham, Tamworth, Union, Wolfeboro, and Wonalancet on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Carpenter Elementary School, 102 S. Main St.
Girl Scouts explore nature and the outdoors, express themselves through art and music, design robots and board games, and help their community through service projects, all while earning badges.
For more information, call 888-474-9686 or email customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
