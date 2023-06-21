MEREDITH — The Inter-Lakes Girls on the Run team wrapped up its season by completing the 5K in Concord in early June. The 19 athletes spent the last 10 weeks training. 

Along with running, the girls built and strengthened friendships, supporting and encouraging each other, learning about cooperation, communication and how to help others.

