TILTON — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains is hosting an animal dance party to introduce girls to the world of Girl Scouts. It’s a free, fun way for girls and their families to get to know Girl Scouts.
The Animal Dance Party is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 7, 5-6 p.m., at Riverfront Park, 322 Main St.
Parents and caregivers are invited to participate. RSVP to 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
For more information, visit girlscoutsgwm.org.
