BEDFORD — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains has partnered with Fidelity Investments to create the 'Let It Grow' Investment Patch Program.
The Fidelity Investments Let It Grow Investment Patch Program introduces Girl Scouts to investing for their future. When girls complete the program requirements, they receive a Fidelity Investments 'Let It Grow' patch. The program allows girls to grow from Daisy through Ambassador, earning a new patch bar with each age level. Girls may start earning patch bars at any age level.
The youngest Girl Scouts, Daisies and Brownies, in grades kindergarten through third, learn to think about and save for the future, as well as how to help others. Juniors and Cadettes in grades four through eight explore investing in business and a home. Senior and Ambassador Girl Scouts, in grades nine to 12, gain practical knowledge in funding a college education and retirement.
“Fidelity has a long-standing commitment to provide financial education to customers and the community, and the new Girl Scout Investment Patch is a great way to extend this education to young women,” said Christina Cuzzi, senior manager of community relations for Fidelity Investments. “We are happy to partner with the Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains to help their members build a solid foundation in financial literacy, which helps to build life-long financial confidence.”
As part of this program, employees from Fidelity will be available to mentor Girl Scouts during the 2019 pilot year in New Hampshire and Vermont.
To learn more about Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains, visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.