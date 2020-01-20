MOULTONBOROUGH — Learn about Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains during a free information night for girls and parents from Barnstead, Center Harbor, Sandwich, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Moultonborough, Alton, Gilmanton, and Lakeport tonight, 6-7 p.m., at the Moultonborough Public Library, 4 Holland St. Girl Scouts explore nature and the outdoors, express themselves through art and music, design robots and board games, and helping the community through service projects. Girls have fun while earning badges in her areas of interest. For further information, contact Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains Customer Care at 888-474-9686 or customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org.
