BEDFORD — Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains and Girl Scouts of the USA released 42 new badges exclusively for girls in grades kindergarten through 12, allowing them to make their own choices about how they want to experience and influence the world. The badges enhance existing girl-led programming, offering girls everything from adventures in the snow or mountains to learning how to use coding to solve problems. Girl Scout programming promotes independent decision making, which helps girls develop agency, challenge themselves to move beyond their comfort zones, and build confidence in their leadership abilities.
Among the 42 new offerings are Outdoor High Adventure badges that feature two distinct activity options, letting girls choose how they want to earn each badge.
In addition to existing badge offerings, girls in grades 6–12 can now pursue:
• Nine Cybersecurity badges, through which girls learn about the inner workings of computer technology and cybersecurity, and apply concepts of safety and protection to the technology they use every day. Activities range from decrypting and encrypting messages, to learning proper protection methods for devices, to exploring real-world hacking scenarios. Badges are funded by Palo Alto Networks.
• Three Space Science badges, through which girls explore topics such as the universe and their place in it, properties of light, and inspiring careers in space science. Badges are funded by NASA’s Science Mission Directorate and led by the SETI Institute.
• Think Like a Citizen Scientist, a Girl Scout Leadership Journey during which girls participate in interactive activities to practice observation techniques; collect data; and share their findings with real-world scientists through an online network. Girls use their newly honed skills to take action on a community issue of their choosing. Journey funded by Johnson & Johnson and The Coca-Cola Foundation.
• To prepare girls in grades six to 12 to pursue computer science careers, Girl Scouts will launch the organization’s first Cyber Challenge events in select areas this fall. At these events on Oct. 19, girls will learn crucial cybersecurity skills by completing challenges such as running trace routes and identifying phishing schemes. Badges funded by Raytheon.
The new programming for girls in grades kindergarten through 12 includes:
• Twelve Outdoor High Adventure badges, designed for girls to explore nature and experience exciting outdoor adventures like backpacking, snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, rock climbing, and tree climbing, giving them the confidence to support one another, take healthy risks, and spend dedicated time in nature. These are the first Girl Scout badges that members can earn by choosing one of two self-directed paths. Badges funded by The North Face.
• Eighteen Coding for Good badges, which not only teach girls the basics of coding but also detail how every stage of the coding process provides girls with opportunities to use their skills for good. Girls will learn about algorithms through age-appropriate, creative activities, such as coding positive memes to spread a message about a cause they care about, designing a digital game to educate people about an issue, and developing an app to promote healthy habits. Every Coding for Good badge includes a plugged-in and unplugged version, so that all girls can learn the foundations of coding, regardless of their access to technology. Badges funded by AT&T and Dell Technologies.
For more information, visit www.girlscoutsgwm.org.
