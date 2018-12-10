WINDHAM — The Astro Llamas of Wolfeboro were a unique team at the FIRST Lego League state championship games, taking place on Dec. 2. Not only are they a team of girls, they are a team of Girl Scouts.
In their fourth year of participating in FIRST Lego League, the girls are developing a range of skills not just in the STEM fields, but also life skills and leadership skills.
The Astro Llamas took the two weeks between their qualifying tournament to the state championship to challenge themselves even more. They used their creativity to illustrate a comic about astronauts on a long mission.
Assistant Coach Delina Bickford is proud of her girls’ performance. They scored an 88 with their robot in the competition, the highest score they had received all season.
“We were amazed at being able to receive that at States with the added pressure and stress,” she said.
The team landed at 29th out of the 50 teams in state competition, but Bickford pointed to their growth in problem-solving and teamwork.
“It helps me with speaking in public,” Bickford’s daughter, Amelia, said. She loves learning the technology, and said, “I’m what I like to call a creator. I like having a challenge.”
Programming a small robot to accomplish certain tasks is only one small part of the competition. The team also must present a project to judges to solve a problem, along with demonstrating the core values of the program and how well they design their robot.
The Astro Llamas chose the issue of depression and isolation in space, and talked to a veteran, Glen Houghtaling, about how hard it is to be away from family for an extended time, as well as trying out a virtual reality experience to see how their ideas on helping astronauts might work out. They also met with a therapist to learn about depression, and with Marty Lee, a NASA scientist at the University of New Hampshire, to learn more about what scientists do to help NASA reach its goals.
The Girl Scout team is done with competition for this year, but the younger members will be at it again come August. Head Coach Briar Lambert said she will start up her FIRST Lego League Jr. team next month, and those girls will get some help from the Astro Llamas.
Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains encourages any girl to join or form a robotics team, and celebrated Computer Science Education Week on Dec. 3-9. The week is an annual program dedicated to inspiring K-12 students to take an interest in computer science.
Girls interested in joining or forming a FIRST Lego League, FIRST Lego League Jr., or VEX robotics teams should email customercare@girlscoutsgwm.org or call 888-474-9686. Funding is available for teams through FIRST and BAE. You don’t need to know computer coding; the program teaches it as you participate.
