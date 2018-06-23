PLYMOUTH — Kat Legier, a Girl Scout who is leading an effort on behalf of prevention and recovery from addiction, is joining with Plymouth Area Democrats for a June 27 forum at the Plymouth Senior Center. Individuals from around the state will offer perspectives on the addiction crisis in New Hampshire, from prevention to long-term recovery, in an effort to promote an understanding of New Hampshire’s opioid and substance abuse crisis.
A pot-luck meal and socializing will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting. The panel discussion is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., and the meeting should wrap up by 8 p.m.
To earn her Girl Scout Gold Award, Legier also is accepting furniture donations for the White Mountains Recovery Home's most recent location in Plymouth. She is asking for donations of furniture, bedding, housewares, utensils, linens and towels, razors, and toiletries. To arrange for pickup, call 603-254-7029 or email klegier22@gmail.com.
For more information on the forum, call Jen at 603-254-7029.
