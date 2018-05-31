LACONIA — Author Benjamin Ludwig will discuss his best selling book, "Ginny Moon," on Thursday, June 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 172 Pleasant St. The suggested donation is $10, a portion of which will be donated to Autism Speaks New Hampshire.
A lifelong teacher of English and writing, Ludwig lives in New Hampshire with his family. He holds an MAT in English education and an MFA in writing. Shortly after he and his wife married, they became foster parents and adopted an autistic teenager. "Ginny Moon" was inspired in part by his conversations with other parents at Special Olympics basketball practices.
"Ginny Moon" is original, revealing and timely. It will spark much needed conversation around autism, foster care and adoption. The Library Journal gave it a starred review and stated, “This stunning debut novel grabs readers by the heart and doesn’t let go. Fourteen-year-old Ginny Moon chronicles her increasingly harrowing life with her Forever Parents with one of the truest voices in modern literature.“
The book is a Barnes & Noble Discover Great New Writers selection, one of Amazon’s twenty best books of 2017, and received starred reviews from Publisher’s Weekly, Library Journal, Bookpage, and Book List.
Refreshments will be served. For more information or to reserve a group table call 603-524-1490.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.