GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Year-Round Library will hold its sixth annual Summer Sizzle on Saturday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
As in past years, events are scheduled that will appeal to all ages and interest groups. Local artisans, crafters and growers will be selling their goods. In addition to vendors, plants for the garden, a bake sale, raffle and the sale of used books will be featured.
A local favorite, the Dump Run Gang, will be providing live music throughout the day. Yard games can be enjoyed by the young and the young at heart. For car lovers, antique cars will be on display.
After shopping, playing and viewing autos, stay for a barbecue lunch prepared by the library volunteers.
This event will be your last opportunity to purchase tickets for the summer raffle. Take a chance on winning a handmade quilt by JoAnne Gilbert, a handcrafted rustic country chalkboard/coat rack by local resident John Howe, or two Dave Mathews Band tickets for June 22 at the Xfinity Center, Section 14. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the afternoon’s events. Winners do not have to be present for the drawing.
All proceeds from the event will benefit new and continued programming provided by the Year-Round Library.
