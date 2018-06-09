GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Year-Round Library has set its ninth annual car show for Saturday, June 16, as part of the GYRL Summer Sizzle.
Car enthusiasts throughout the Lakes Region are invited to exhibit their “rides” at the popular event, with no entry fee and no judging, just a fun time to meet and greet, swap stories and admire some classic and stunning vehicles.
There are many reasons why car shows are popular, but for most, it’s the enjoyment of seeing the different styles of cars. For retiring “Baby Boomers,” it’s a look back at something familiar from the past — a car they once owned, or one they wish they had owned.
If you have a car you’re proud of and would like to show it off, join the exhibitors at the GYRL Summer Sizzle.
The library is located on Route 140, directly across from the Gilmanton Elementary School. For further information, contact John Dickey at 603-267-6098.
