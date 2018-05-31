GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Women’s Club will hold its monthly meeting on June 4 at the Shellcamp Clubhouse, 98 Lakeshore Drive. Refreshments will be served at 1:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 2 p.m.
The Gilmanton Women’s Club is always delighted to welcome new members. For more information, call President Mary Reinhardt at 603-267-8496 or Vice President Diane LaBelle at 603-267-8802, or visit www.gilmantonnh.org then go to community—Gilmanton Women’s Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.