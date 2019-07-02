GILMANTON — The town of Gilmanton is having a town-wide yard sale on Saturday, July 6, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be a list of locations posted at the Ironworks Market and on Facebook. There will be estate sales, moving sales and yard sales happening that day. With questions, contact meganmellett1@gmail.com. The sale is accepting addresses in Gilmanton through Thursday, July 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.