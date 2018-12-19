GILMANTON — One of the Lakes Region’s oldest towns is starting a new holiday tradition, with the Gilmanton Christmas Extravaganza, a community party being held on Saturday, Dec. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Gilmanton Community Church.
The event will feature a marshmallow snowman building contest, musical performances from all ages of local talent, a reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” a carol sing-along, and a visit from Santa Claus. There is no cost to attend the event.
Raelynn Cottrell, organizer, said the Gilmanton Café donated a “huge at-home movie basket” as the prize for the snowman contest, and the Corners Library provided books for all of the children who attend.
She said that she hopes the Extravaganza will take hold in Gilmanton and grow into a bigger event next year.
“I have lived in town my whole life, I love Christmas, I wanted to create a community event where everyone could enjoy each other, be neighborly, and enjoy the spirit of the holiday,” she said. “It has honestly been a wonderful experience to see the community come together to create this.”
