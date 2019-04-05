GILMANTON — Gilmanton 4-H club members had their first meeting a few months ago. Carroll County and Belknap County 4-H programs held a 4-H Activities Day on March 23, where club members participated in live demonstrations, public speaking, 4-H interpretative readings, action exhibits, a New Hampshire 4-H Flix video contest, a fashion revue, fashion selections, a photography contest, and a poster contest.
Three Gilmanton 4-H members entered the poster contest. Bailey Juurlink-Gagne entered a poster on cats. Kyren Whitmore showed a poster on oils used in baking, and Nora Smith entered a poster on horses. Smith received second place, and will be advancing to State Activities Day on May 4 at Manchester Community College.
