GILMANTON — The Gilmanton School, in its third trimester honor roll, congratulated the following students:
Sixth Grade
Honors
Josie Bassett, Samantha Bonnett, Damon Cottrell, Mason Fish, Lucia Jennison, Lucas Lemire, Riley Marston, Shelby Moorehead, Jack Rodrigue, Deanna Rondolet, Ellie Segal, Jaxon Shirley and Alivia White.
High Honors
Reagan Elliott, Sawyer LeBlanc, Lena Parry and Madison Thompson.
—Nico Ingrando, John LaValley, Graham Phillips, William Reinhardt, Andrew Taylor, Eric Warren and Landon Wilson;
Seventh Grade
Lucy Akerstrom, Emily Bittle, Emma Faller, Grace Gross, Owen Hawkins, Grace Howe, Adysen LeMien, Emma MacArthur, Pearl Marvel, Madelyn Metz, Brody Mosher, Silas Reed, Celeste Reinhardt, Carson Rogers, Danika Ruiter, Sawyer Spain, Annabelle Stewart and Bristol Weber.
Eighth Grade
Jacob Baldi, Jevan Beale, Autumn Burnham, Tyler Mosher, Avery Pickowicz, Stella Pickowicz and Abigail Strickland.
Adam Hough, Bailey Juurlink-Gagne, Grace MacArthur, Jade McNamara, Gailine Paquin, Grace Scott, Kate Taylor and Kael Weber.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Click Below To Read Today's e-Edition!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Now includes Court & Cops on Mondays!
With Chris Sununu declining to seek another term, who's got your vote for governor? Click the image to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive a link to the Laconia Daily Sun online eEdition the night before it hits shelves to preview the top stories?
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.