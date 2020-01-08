GILMANTON — Paula J. Mercier, Gilmanton School principal, congratulates the following students for achieving honor roll status for the first trimester of the 2019-2020 school year.
6th grade high honors: Landon Akerstrom, Dalton Houle, Skye Maltais, Gunnar Marvel, Wren Reinholtz, Raelyn Richardson, Nathaniel Shute, Isabelle Walton.
6th grade honors: Brady Alessandro, Molly Alessandro, Athena Booth, Alexander Bradstreet, Aidan Burnham, Anthony Burnham, Meghan Caldon, Kailey Dalzel, Kristin Desrosiers, Isabelle Dow, Tristyn Fleury, Joseph Huppi, Piper Keith, Timothy Macaione, Callie McKay, Bode McLean, Brady Shepard, Thomas Smithers.
7th grade honors: Declan Angle, Alexander Bittle, Adam Kimball, Gracey LeBlanc, Luc Martin, Ryder McKay, Emanual Montoya, Lydia Pickowicz, Tessa Richardson, Ethan Rodrigue, Cailin Tarr, Elliot Warren.
7th grade high honors: Jared Beale, Jackson Blendowski, Cassidy Glaude, Ella Kelliher, Anastasia Locke, Andrew Mini, Julie Pugh, Logan Rouse, Abigale Taylor, Evan Wilson, Blake Zarta.
8th grade high honors: Isaac Carter, Millicent Caldon, Brayden Gardner, Brook Kimball, Lily Locke, Madelyn McKenna, Rhiannon Reinholz, Mya Shepard, Abigail Shute, Delilah Smock.
8th grade honors: Elise Bartley, Tricia Bradbury, Madeline Breton, Mara Bugnacki, Geena Cookinham, Alana Gardner, Kathrine Gosselin, Blake Lindsey, Kaylene Messer, Samantha Pinckney, Emma Smith, Audrey Thurston, Amanda Vezina, Zavien Whitmore, Dylan Wright, Jacob Young, Samuel Young.
