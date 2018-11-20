GILMANTON — Prinicpal Paula J. Mercier of the Gilmanton School announced that the following students were selected as Good Citizens for the first quarter of the 2018-2019 school year:
Kindergarten — Morgane Adams, Liam Daley, Cayson Gullage, Xavier Littizzio.
Grade 1 — Caleb Archibald, Chloe Love, Kahlia Morris, Raechel Richardson.
Grade 2 — Aubrey Bruneau, Malachi Burnell, James Green, Gianna Lane.
Grade 3 — David Connors, Emma Faller, Emma MacArthur, Pearl Marvel, Graham Phillips, Carson Rogers.
Grade 4 — Jevan Beale, Maxwell Cummings, Mia Macaione, Sydney Moorehead.
Grade 5 — Amya Celestin, Dalton Houle, Bret Kimball, Skye Maltais, Gunnar Marvel, Raelyn Richardson.
Grade 6 — Ayden Davis, Sierra Gelinas, Kendal Heyman, Ella Kelliher, Emanual Montoya, Evan Wilson.
Grade 7 — Isaac Carter, Brayden Gardner, Brook Kimball, Mya Shepard.
Grade 8 — Melody Gallant, Luke Houle, Gianna Knipping, Jerry Waldron III.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.