GILMANTON — Paula J. Mercier, Gilmanton School principal, congratulates the following students for being selected as Good Citizens of the first trimester 2019-2020.
Kindergarten: Sadie Bishop, Bentley Gray, Haylee Lacasse, Ethan Mull, Patricia Sanborn, Aria Sargent.
1st Grade: Jakop Huppi, Wessin Jarrett, Olivia Maria, Brianna Neely, Eli Parry, Lyla Stewart
2nd Grade: Mason Benton, Jaxon George, Mya Hueber, Zoe Markievitz
3rd Grade: James Green, Shelby Moorehead, Deanna Rondolet, Austin Sicard
4th Grade: Lucy Akerstrom, Joey Estrada, Mackenzie Glaude, Nico Ingrando, Danika Ruiter, Kyren Whitmore
5th Grade: Matthew Belanger, Jonathan Langley, Avery Pickowicz, Kendra Smith
6th Grade: Landon Akerstrom, Molly Alessandro, Gunnar Marvel, Isabelle Walton
7th Grade: Brook Clarke, Ella Kelliher, Hunter Kingsbury, Evan Wilson
8th Grade: Mara Bugnacki, Blake Lindsey, Kaylene Messer, Sam Stoddard
