GILMANTON — Paula J. Mercier, Gilmanton School principal, congratulates the following students for being selected as good citizens for the fourth quarter of the 2018-2019 school year:
Kindergarten
Gabriella Briggs, Van Davis-Szetela, Clara Gilbert, Quinton McCarthy
First Grade
Aria Corum, Mya Hueber, Lucciano Ingrando, Rosalyn Rogers, Emma Sylvestre
Second Grade
Sawyer LeBlanc, Lila MacLeod, Riley Marston, Ethan Waniski
Third Grade
Bryce Davis, Adysen LeMein, Madelyn Metz, Brody Mosher, Danika Ruiter, Andrew Taylor
Fourth Grade
Jude Dumond, Lucien Gautreaux, Grace MacArthur, Zachary Osman, Kathrin Taylor
Fifth Grade
Gabriel Bates, Connor Cahmberlain, Hayley Corum, Kailey Dalzell, Isabelle Dow, Wren Reinholz
Sixth Grade
Jared Beale, Ryder McKay, Brayden Mercier, Daija Miller, Lydia Pickowicz, Abigale Taylor
Seventh Grade
Trisha Bradbury, Madeline Breton, Millie Caldon, Cohen Price
Eighth Grade
Ryan Caldon, Melisande Gautreaux, Alexis Gelinas, Izaak Walton
