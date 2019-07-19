GILMANTON — Paula J. Mercier, Gilmanton School principal, congratulates the following students for being selected as good citizens for the fourth quarter of the 2018-2019 school year:

Kindergarten

Gabriella Briggs, Van Davis-Szetela, Clara Gilbert, Quinton McCarthy 

First Grade

Aria Corum, Mya Hueber, Lucciano Ingrando, Rosalyn Rogers, Emma Sylvestre

Second Grade

Sawyer LeBlanc, Lila MacLeod, Riley Marston, Ethan Waniski

Third Grade

Bryce Davis, Adysen LeMein, Madelyn Metz, Brody Mosher, Danika Ruiter, Andrew Taylor

Fourth Grade

Jude Dumond, Lucien Gautreaux, Grace MacArthur, Zachary Osman, Kathrin Taylor

Fifth Grade

Gabriel Bates, Connor Cahmberlain, Hayley Corum, Kailey Dalzell, Isabelle Dow, Wren Reinholz

Sixth Grade

Jared Beale, Ryder McKay, Brayden Mercier, Daija Miller, Lydia Pickowicz, Abigale Taylor

Seventh Grade

Trisha Bradbury, Madeline Breton, Millie Caldon, Cohen Price

Eighth Grade

Ryan Caldon, Melisande Gautreaux, Alexis Gelinas, Izaak Walton

