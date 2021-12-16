GILMANTON — Julie A. Couch, Gilmanton School principal announces the following students achieved honor roll status for the 1st trimester of the 2021-2022 school year:
6th Grade Honors:
Lily Bishop, Emily Bittle, Emma Faller, MacKenzie Glaude, Grace Gross, Nico Ingrando, John LaValley, Emma MacArthur, Madelyn Metz, Brody Mosher, William Reinhardt and Hailey Whitehouse
6th Grade High Honors:
Lucy Akerstrom, Joey Estrada, Owen Hawkins, Grace Howe, Adysen LeMein, Pearl Marvel, Silas Reed, Carson Rogers, Danika Ruiter, Sawyer Spain, Annabelle Stewart, Bristol Weber and Landon Wilson
7th Grade Honors:
Jacob Baldi, Autumn Burnham, Anthony DiSisto, Cohen Elliott, Sam Kelley, Grace MacArthur, Natalie Martin, Jade McNamara, Sydney Moorehead, Tyler Mosher, Avery Pickowicz, Lucas Raleigh, Nora Cate Smith and Symphony Woodbury
7th Grade High Honors:
Spencer Bushnell, Duncan Glaude, Adam Hough, Bailey Juurlink-Gagne, Jon Langley, Gailine Paquin, Grace Scott, Abigail Strickland, Kate Taylor and Kael Weber
8th Grade Honors:
Brady Alessandro, Molly Alessandro, Malcom Breton, Payton Brown, Meghan Caldon, Owen Cusello, Kailey Dalzell, Kristen Desrosiers, Isabelle Dow, Piper Keith, Lukas Kritos, Brady Shepard and Nate Shute
8th Grade High Honors:
Landon Akerstrom, Athena Booth, Aidan Burnham, Tristyn Fleury, Dustin Gerry, Dalton Houle, Joseph Huppi, Skye Maltais, Gunnar Marvel, Callie McKay, Wren Reinholz, Raelyn Richardson and Isabelle Walton
