GILMANTON — Principal Paula J. Mercier of the Gilmanton School announced the names of students having perfect attendance during the first quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.
They were: Molly Alessandro, Brady Alessandro, Elise Bartley, Jared Beale, Jevan Beale, Emily Bittle, Alexander Bittle, Ariana Bolduc, Jack Boulanger, Liam Boulanger, David Boyajian, Payton Brown, Carter Bruneau, Shaun Buiel, Malachi Burnell, Autumn Burnham, Cameron Bushnell, Spencer Bushnell, Meghan Caldon, Millicent Caldon, Connor Cameron, Amya Celestin, Connor Chamberlain, Jodi Chamberlain, Natalie Clay, Allison Clay, Aria Corum, Kailey Dalzell, Van Davis-Szetela, Isabelle Dow, Zachary Duby, John Faller, Evan Febonio, Logan Fortin, Brayden Gardner, Clara Gilbert, Isaac Gilbert, MacKenzie Glaude, Kathrine Gosselin, Jonathan Gosselin, James Green, Connor Hough, Adam Hough, Grace Howe, Lily Hufschmid, Natalie Hurst, Lucia Jennison, Sawyer Juurlink-Gagne, Bailey Juurlink-Gagne, Katelyn Kahn, Sarah Kahn, Lauren Kelly, Brook Kimball, Isabelle Knibbs, Gianna Knipping, Adelie Lambert, Adysen LeMein, Lily Locke, Anastasia Locke, Chloe Love, Michael Macaione, Mia Macaione, Shawn MacLeod, Gunnar Marvel, Callie McKay, Brayden Mercier, Kaylene Messer, Sydney Moorehead, Kahlia Morris, Phoenix Morris, Brody Mosher, Thomas Murphy, Caleb Nimirowski, Zachary Osman, Madelyn Pearl, Cohen Price, Julie Pugh, Raelyn Richardson, Raechel Richardson, Aidan Rodney, Ethan Rodrigue, Jack Rodrigue, Rosalyn Rogers, Danika Ruiter, Foster Ruiter, Madison Sands, Nora Scott, Austin Sicard, Makenzi Sicard, Keely Smith, Jovie Smith, Broden Smith, Graham Sterns, Samuel Stoddard, Isabelle Walton, Kael Weber, Evan Wilson, Landon Wilson, Symphony Woodbury, and Sadie Young.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.