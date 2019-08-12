GILMANTON — The town will hold its 121st Old Home Day on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Smith Meeting House, on Route 140.
The festivities will feature a traditional bean hole dinner with two seatings, at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., for a cost of $12.
Old Home Day kicks off at 10 a.m. with the singing of the National Anthem by Hale Kutuk of Gilmanton, and the American Legion raising the flag. A golf cart will be available to anyone with mobility problems.
The Parker Hill Road Band will play bluegrass music from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a variety of crafts will be for sale at individual booths, including jewelry, knitted infant hats, primitive cloth and wood items, honey and bee-related products, hand-dyed tee-shirts and caps, handmade whimsical art, garlic products of every description, frames with rock art scenes, lazy Susans, napkin holders, bird feeders, hand-dyed and eco-printed silk scarves, aprons, baby blankets, crocheted sun hats, baked goods and fudge.
There will also be Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 2019 walk information, face-painting, homemade soaps, lotions, candles, wine jellies, dreamcatchers, skin care products, community resources, fuel and electric assistance, a food pantry, herbal tincture, fruit spreads, pickles, relishes, dog scarves, collar covers, scrunchies, bracelets, and machine-carved signs with local themes.
Puppeteer Lindsay and her Puppet Pals will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The undercroft of the Meeting House will feature an art show with contributing artists from the area. Look for a display of Gilmanton School children's artwork as well.
For further details on submitting art and dropping off or picking up works, email Betty Mitchell at mitchbet@metrocast.net.
Craig Hollingsworth of Netherpast Magic will be performing magic with audience participation, and the Cub Scouts will be offering children's games throughout the day. Tug-of-war contests will begin at 2 p.m.
There will be a silent auction, with an Antique Car Show beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Admission and parking are free. No dogs are allowed. All proceeds go toward the restoration of the five buildings on the Smith Meetinghouse grounds.
