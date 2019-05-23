GILMANTON — The town of Gilmanton will celebrate Memorial Day Sunday, May 26. Ceremonies will begin at 10 a.m. with a service led by Pastor Christopher Stevens of the Gilmanton Community Church, in the church on the grounds of historical Smith Meeting House on Meetinghouse Road. Afterward, there will be commemorative ceremonies led by the American Legion Ellis-Geddes-Levitt Post 102. The community is invited to honor and remember the military men and women who served in the armed forces.
Each year, the American Legion Auxiliary Ellis-Geddes-Levitt Unit 102 sponsors an essay contest for seventh grade students at Gilmanton School. The topic is The Meaning of Memorial Day. The winner of the contest will be present to read their essay.
The Gilmanton School Band will provide the music, and at the conclusion of the ceremonies a light luncheon will be offered in the school house, courtesy of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Members of the American Legion Auxiliary will be offering red poppies for a donation. The red poppy is worn at Memorial Day as a symbol of remembrance. Donations received are earmarked to help Veteran, service members and families.
