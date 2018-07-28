GILMANTON — Local author and teacher Jonathan Kuiper has written a new book, "Lane," the fourth in his "Luza" series of young adult and middle-grade fiction.
This latest book focuses on Keira: "She’s like any other teenager, save the fact that she has been forced out of her home and assigned the task of bringing balance to the entire forest," he says.
Thrown into events she knew nothing about only a week earlier, Keira must overcome her fears and doubts, as well as years of bullying and torment, to be the hero her father and his subjects need.
Influenced by the Chronicles of Narnia and The Hobbit, Kuiper puts his stamp on contemporary fantasy books with a thrilling, fast-paced novel.
Following the events in Luza, Riley, and Valo, the exciting conclusion to the first four books in his young adult fantasy series has arrived.
"Keira is compelled to travel alone after a series of betrayals," the author says. "She seeks Waliyah, the Great Mother, who is the only one that can help find her parents. Meanwhile, Sohon’s ambitions reach beyond his kingdom, forcing Riley to make the ultimate decision that will impact not only him, but Luza as well."
In Lane and all four books of this new series, Kuiper showcases the fears and hopes of his teenage characters and how they manage and cope with the cycles of life. The obstacles Keira, Luza, and Riley face are more than opportunities to demonstrate will or resilience, but a time and place to realize they are never alone.
Raised in New Hampshire, Kuiper said he has grown to love and appreciate "all five seasons" — including mud season.
"From a young age, I enjoyed writing and telling stories," he says on his website, www.jfkwrites.com. "From Jolly and Bolly's Adventures in fourth grade to feature-length screenplays such as The Arrangement and Worthwhile Causes in college, I eventually found my way to novels."
To date, Kuiper has published more than 10 books while teaching middle and high school students.
"Most of my books focus on the complexity of human relationships and how we experience and live life. I appreciate writing about realistic events with an understanding that the world is not black or white, nor are the people that live here," he says.
Kuiper attended Stonehill College and Abilene Christian University. He enjoys running and ice skating as a way to brainstorm new ideas, and his students serve as inspiration and provide feedback on his projects.
His books are available on his website and from Kindle, Apple, and other e-book applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.