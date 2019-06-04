GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Year-Round Library will be hosting its 7th annual Summer Sizzle on Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be local artisans, crafters and growers. In addition to vendors, plants for the garden, a bake sale, a raffle and a used book sale will be featured. A local favorite, the Dump Run Gang, will provide live music throughout the day. For car lovers, antique cars will be on display. Stay for a barbecue lunch prepared by the library volunteers, or grab a lobster roll provided by Iron Works Market.
This event will be the last opportunity to purchase tickets for the summer raffle. Take a chance on winning a handmade quilted tapestry by JoAnne Gilbert, a handcrafted rustic country chalkboard and coat rack by local resident Jon Howe, or original rustic framed rock art by nine-year-old local artist Grace Howe. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the afternoon’s events, and participants need not be present to win.
All proceeds from this event will benefit operations of the year-round library.
