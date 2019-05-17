GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Hazard Mitigation Plan Committee is in the process of updating its 2012 Hazard Mitigation Plan. The committee is represented by fire, police, and highway departments, along with the planning and select boards. The group is focusing on the natural hazards that put Gilmanton at risk as well as the development of recommendations to protect the safety and well-being of town residents.
The committee will meet on May 21, at the Gilmanton Public Safety Building, 297 New Hampshire Route 140, at 10 a.m. Residents of Gilmanton and representatives from neighboring communities are encouraged to attend and provide input.
For more information, call Chief Hempel, emergency management director, at 603-364-2500 or David Jeffers, regional planner, Lakes Region Planning Commission, at 603-279-5341.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.