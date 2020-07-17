GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Corner Public Library will start an indoor book sale Monday, July 20. Choose from books for young readers, cookbooks, fiction and more. Hours are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 3-5 p.m. Customers are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.