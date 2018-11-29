GILMANTON — The Gilmanton Community Church on Route 107 and 140 will hold a Christmas Fair on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Fair tables will be filled with Christmas and attic treasures, crafts, jewelry, homemade baked goods, and an array of themed basket affles.
Fresh Christmas wreaths will be for sale for $15.
A luncheon will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., with sandwiches, soups, and a variety of desserts for $5 per person.
For more information, call the church office at 603-267-6150, or visit their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/gilmantoncommunitychurch.
